WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Interior on Thursday announced $5 million from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to support the restoration of bison populations and grassland ecosystems in Tribal communities.

The funding will support Tribally led initiatives to strengthen bison conservation and expansion, improved management of existing herds and ecosystem restoration efforts in native grassland habitats.

