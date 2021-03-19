WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of the Interior will host a virtual forum regarding the federal oil and gas program – including the public’s viewing options and ability to submit written input to inform Interior’s review – on Thursday, March 25, from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mountain time.
The public forum is part of Interior’s comprehensive review of the federal oil and gas program called for in Executive Order 14008, and will feature several panels to highlight perspectives from invited participants, including industry representatives, labor and environmental justice organizations, natural resource advocates, Indigenous organizations and other experts.
The forum will take place via Zoom webinar. Anyone interested in viewing the forum may register online at https://tinyurl.com/27ywrxwc. A livestream of the event will also be available at doi.gov/events.
The forum will be recorded and have live captions.
The information gathered at the forum will help inform an interim report from the department that will be completed in early summer. The report will include initial findings on the state of the federal conventional energy programs, as well as outline next steps and recommendations for the department and Congress to improve stewardship of public lands and waters, create jobs, and build a just and equitable energy future.
Members of the public can submit additional information through April 15 to inform Interior’s interim report at energyreview@ios.doi.gov.