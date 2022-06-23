WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal government is paying some $31.5 million in total to 23 local governments in Wyoming in order to help make up for lost land taxes for some tax-exempt federal lands.
The Department of the Interior’s new announcement noted that these payments in lieu of taxes – which, in this case, are meant to cover funding for fiscal 2022 – are made for tax-exempt federal lands administered by the DOI’s agencies, along with some other agencies. These include the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Laramie County is getting $27,934, the lowest dollar amount among the Wyoming counties listed by DOI. Several counties were getting millions of dollars each. At the high end, above $3 million apiece, were Sweetwater and Natrona counties.
“Payments are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction and the population,” Thursday’s news release stated.
“This program is an important example of the federal government’s commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve. The nearly $550 million being distributed will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in the release.
That larger, half-a-billion-dollar figure refers to such payments that were also just announced to more than 1,900 localities.