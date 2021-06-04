WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of National Trails Day on June 5, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday announced 10 new national recreation trails in eight states, adding more than 160 miles to the National Trails System.
The newly designated trails join a network of more than 1,300 existing national recreation trails, which can be found in every U.S. state.
One new nationally recognized trail is in Wyoming. Fort Laramie National Historic Site’s Confluence Trail offers a pleasant 1.6-mile stroll along the shady banks of two waterways, the North Platte and the Laramie Rivers, as they near their confluence. The resulting riparian area has long offered shelter and valuable resources for people and wildlife, according to a news release. The riparian band of vegetation contains a wide range of plant and wildlife habitats, much as it has throughout history.
The national recreation trails program is jointly administered by the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, in conjunction with multiple federal and nonprofit partners.
The designation of a national recreation trail can be done by either the Secretary of the Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture on an existing local or regional trail with the consent of the federal, state, local, nonprofit or private entity that has jurisdiction over the trail. The trail's managing agency or organization must apply for the distinction.