CHEYENNE – Beginning Oct. 25, the intersection of Carey Avenue and West 26th Street will have an extended closure for construction as part of the 26th Street Storm Sewer Extension project.
This is a one-week delay from the date announced Wednesday.
Detours will be posted in the area and alternative routes are advised. The Carey Avenue detour route will take traffic westbound at West 25th Street, then northbound at O’Neil Avenue.
Pioneer Avenue and West 26th Street will reopen Oct. 25. The lane shift closure along Central Avenue near the state Capitol will also reopen and resume two lane traffic on Oct. 25.
