CHEYENNE – Beginning Monday, the intersection of Fifth Street and Central Avenue will be closed in both directions for select concrete panel replacement.
A detour route will be in place, utilizing Ninth Street for eastbound and westbound traffic and Deming Drive for northbound and southbound traffic.
The expected duration of this portion of the project is approximately two weeks, and all work is weather dependent.
