The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports on the rising Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, otherwise known as inflation, for states including Wyoming. Screenshot taken last week from a BLS announcement.
SHERIDAN – As the saying goes, time in the market beats timing the market.
“I think the best way to invest is with a long view,” said Jim Shellenberger, financial advisor for Frontier Asset Management. “In the short term, there are going to be ups and downs, and depending on how much risk you take on in your portfolio, that will determine how much those ups and downs are. In the end, it is in the long term where people have made money.”
As the U.S. economy continues to contract, several Sheridan-based financial advisors said the best tactic may be to wait it out. They also agree that there is no one-size-fits-all type of financial advice.
“The thing that is unique about finance is that everyone has something in their life that is more important than money,” said Greg Sloat from Edward Jones Financial. “We use money to create more of whatever that is.”
Shellenberger said the further out an investor looks, from three to five years to 10 years, the more likely that person will make money. There may be opportunity in times of contraction, although the risk is higher.
A young family may have a 10-year plan that includes buying a house. An older investor may dream of a retirement filled with travel, while retirement might mean as much time as possible with grandkids to others. The most successful investors focus on their purpose in life and what really drives them, rather than short-term returns, Sloat said.
In the short term, investment markets can be tricky. The greater the time invested in high quality, well-diversified investments, the higher the likelihood of success.
“You can’t necessarily control what markets do, and you can’t control what inflation does, but we can control how much we save. We can control where we invest the money, and we can control when we buy and sell,” Sloat said.
Together, Kristin Herbst, investment advisor and partner, and Matt Ebzery, chief investment officer and partner, run Cyprus Capital Management LLC. Ebzery agreed that when it comes to investing, time is on your side.
“Very few investors are in it for the short term, so if you can, begin to invest young or whenever you can,” he said.
Over the longer haul, the economic cycle consists of periods of expansion and contraction, and after a period of several years to a decade of expansion, it is natural that a contraction will follow.
“Strictly looking at numbers, as we do, we are in contraction right now. No doubt about it,” Ebzery said. “We have viewed much of this year as an opportunity to reduce risk in portfolios.”
Overall, Ebzery said, this current period is unique. Now is a good time to pay down debt, and not take on any additional debt if possible.
“Remember that this is a business cycle. The pain we are experiencing in terms of volatility right now — we will come out of this,” Herbst said. “There will be better days ahead.”
Carrie Haderlie, a long-time journalist in Wyoming, is also a frequent contributor to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and its affiliated newspapers and websites.