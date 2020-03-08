CHEYENNE – The Internal Revenue Service has announced it is seeking civic-minded volunteers to serve on the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel in Wyoming.
The panel is a federal advisory committee that listens to taxpayers, identifies major taxpayer concerns, and makes recommendations for improving IRS service and customer satisfaction. Taxpayers interested in serving on the panel may apply through March 30.
The panel reports annually to the Secretary of the Treasury, the IRS Commissioner and the National Taxpayer Advocate. The Office of the Taxpayer Advocate is an independent organization within the IRS that provides support for and oversight of the panel.
The panel is seeking both members and alternates from Wyoming.
New panel members will serve a three-year term starting in December. Applicants chosen as alternate members will be considered to fill any vacancies that open in their areas during the next three years.
To be a member of the panel, a person must be a U.S. citizen, be current with his or her federal tax obligations, be able to commit 200 to 300 volunteer hours during the year and pass a Federal Bureau of Investigation criminal background check. Members cannot be federally registered lobbyists.
For more information about the panel or the application process, visit www.improveirs.org or call 888-912-1227 and select prompt number 5. Callers outside the U.S. may call 214-413-6523, though not a toll-free call, or email the panel staff at taxpayeradvocacypanel@irs.gov.