WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, April 2, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced they are disbursing several million more payments in the third batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.
This brings the total disbursed so far to more than 130 million payments worth approximately $335 billion.
As announced on March 12, Economic Impact Payments continue to roll out in batches to millions of Americans.
The third batch of payments began processing on Friday, March 26, with an official payment date of March 31, with some people receiving direct payments in their accounts earlier as provisional or pending deposits.
This batch includes the first of ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier in March received payments based on their 2019 tax returns, but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns.
The payments announced Friday also include payments for people for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return and qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. Payments to this group – and the “plus-up” payments noted above – will continue on a weekly basis going forward, as the IRS continues processing tax returns from 2020 and 2019.
In total, this third batch includes more than 4 million payments, with a total value of more than $10 billion.
Starting Friday, a large set of payments will begin going to Social Security and other federal beneficiaries who didn’t file a 2020 or 2019 tax return and didn’t use the Non-Filers tool last year. These payments will go to Social Security retirement, survivor or disability (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) beneficiaries. As announced previously, these payments will begin to be issued this weekend, with the projection that the majority of these payments will be sent electronically and received on April 7.
No action is needed by most people to obtain this round of Economic Impact Payments. People can check the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov on to see if the their payment has been scheduled.