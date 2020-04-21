CHEYENNE – At Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew, everyone is family. JJ Steelman runs the coffee operation, his brothers, sister and wife bake the goods and run the coffee, and his Aunt Holly has been their front counter server since the shop opened.
So when Steelman and his father, Fred Boykin, realized they wouldn’t be able to fund their operation much longer with the situation surrounding coronavirus, it was a serious matter.
“Everyone would have lost out if we had to close,” Steelman said Monday. “This was everybody’s livelihood.”
On Thursday, Boykin called Steelman with the news that Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew would not be receiving a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program due to a lack of funding. And Friday night, Steelman turned to Facebook to tell the community about their dire financial situation.
By midnight Friday, local residents had placed almost 2,000 pre-orders for the next day.
“It overwhelmed my dad to the point where it was the first time I saw him cry in years with happy tears,” Steelman said.
Cars filled with residents waited in line for hours Saturday to buy doughnuts and coffee, and Steelman said they received hefty tips throughout the entire day. One anonymous giver handed over an envelope with their stimulus payment that contained $1,400 to help keep the business afloat.
“The heart of the city has touched us all,” Steelman said. “It means everything.”
When Debbie Martinez saw Dad’s Donuts’ post on Facebook, she immediately knew she wanted to help support the local business. Like many residents, Martinez sat in line for an hour and a half to pick up doughnuts for her family.
“It was heartwarming. It just makes you want to cry, seeing all those beautiful people wanting to help small businesses,” Martinez said. “We’ve got so many wonderful people here in Cheyenne, and they’re struggling, too. So it was really, really neat to see the community come together and get something good out of all this.”
Normally, the shop sells between 100 and 200 dozen donuts each weekend and goes through about 15 pounds of coffee each week. Over this past weekend, they sold more than 600 dozen donuts and went through more than 30 pounds of coffee. At times, the line stretched about a half-mile long.
“Going through 30 to 40 pounds of coffee a week is unheard of,” Steelman said.
With what the business received this weekend, Steelman said Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew will be able to weather this storm. On Saturday, they also received a call from their credit union saying their Paycheck Protection Program funding would go through, contrary to what they were told previously.
While Steelman said he doesn’t know the reason for the change, they will accept all the help they can get.
Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that’s affected the economy in unprecedented ways, the team at Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew didn’t hesitate to give back to the community they love so much.
The shop closed for two weeks at the start of the coronavirus’ spread to figure out a business plan going forward, and in the meantime, they dropped off 2,400 doughnuts and nine gallons of coffee to first responders across the city, from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
At a staff-wide meeting, Steelman said they decided, “We ain’t got much money, so let’s give them what we’ve got.”
“We just wanted to give back to the people who are out there still doing their thing, and we’re still looking at other ways we can help the community,” Steelman said.