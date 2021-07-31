CHEYENNE – For Cheyenne Frontier Days arena veterinarian Heather Schneider, her job is more than just a job.
“It’s the fulfillment of a dream,” she said.
Having started volunteering at CFD before she could even drive, Schneider’s horsemanship and dedication to the “Daddy of ‘em All” put her on track to become a Dandy, then the lady-in-waiting, and, finally, Miss Frontier. But clearly, her long list of rodeo-related achievements didn’t end there.
For a few years, she did cowboy public relations before heading backstage, where she removed the bronc saddles and riggings from the horses when they came back from the rodeo. After working with former lead vet Norm Swanson and graduating from veterinary school, she took over Swanson’s position, bringing a clear love of animals and a focus on preventative care with her.
She’s served in the role for the last 11 years.
“I have been incredibly blessed to have key people who believe in me and my mission to be as compassionate as we possibly can, and I feel incredibly blessed to get to be a part of something so special,” Schneider said.
The animal care team at CFD is special, indeed, with each person serving in their own specific role, fitting together like gears to create one big moving part. If an animal is injured in the arena, the team jumps into motion and can get the horse, calf or bull back to the recovery unit in “seven minutes max,” said Dave Urquidez, crew chief for animal recovery.
Of course, the goal is to avoid those maneuvers altogether, however dangerous a sport rodeo can be. For Urquidez and Schneider, who work extremely close together for the entire rodeo, preventative care all starts with the dirt.
Making sure the depths and water percentages in the rodeo arena soil at Frontier Park are suitable for the variety of rodeo events has reduced the number of animal injuries, they said.
“It has made a huge, huge difference in our ability to help (the animals) stay as healthy and as happy as we want them to be,” Schneider said. “And that’s always the goal. The preventative care side of it is so important because it then eliminates the emergency.”
Their team also works closely with the stock contractors, who know the animals and their behaviors extremely well and share the same passion for animals as the veterinary team.
With the four-legged athletes at CFD costing a pretty penny – some more than a new sports car – both the animal care team and the contractors have big stakes when it comes to making sure these animals are taken care of.
“With the roughstock, those animals are sometimes more important to the stock contractor than their own children,” Schneider joked.
Still, it’s a love for animals that drew the care and recovery team to Cheyenne Frontier Days. The passion was clear as Erin Edwards, Brian Wright, John Skarohlid and Brandi Merrill described why they do what they do.
“It’s kind of our calling,” Edwards said.
Her mom worked for the CFD stock contractor when she was growing up, and her love for animals was clearly passed down to Edwards. For her, that just makes serving on the animal care team even more special.
“It’s really cool for me to get to carry on that legacy,” Edwards said.
Each member on the team has a similar story to share, whether it was developing a love and knowledge of animals growing up on a ranch, volunteering with CFD for decades or participating in rodeo themselves, like Urquidez.
Still, he said his position leading the animal recovery team has been the most rewarding experience.
“It’s such an honor for me, because my father was also a volunteer here,” Urquidez said. “Back in the old days, things were really different, and as we progress through anything, we just improve. And here, we’ve just gotten better and better and better.”