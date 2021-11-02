Voters are reminded of the new state law that requires they present an acceptable ID before voting. Acceptable IDs are: driver’s license; Wyoming ID; student ID from University of Wyoming, community college or public schools; U.S. military card, valid U.S. passport, or valid Medicare or Medicaid card.
Monday marked the end of early voting in the sixth-penny election, and the highest one-day total since the start of early voting for this election, according to the Laramie County Clerk's Office. More than 600 voters braved the cold weather to vote in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
County Clerk Debra Lee said voters had no problems complying with the new voter ID law that requires voters to present an acceptable ID prior to voting.
Below are totals as of 5 p.m. Monday:
Total early voters: 4,282
Absentee ballots received in the clerk’s office: 2,446
Total number of persons voting (early and absentee): 6,728
Absentee ballots not yet received in the clerk’s office: 422
Absentee voters have until 7 tonight to return their ballots to the clerk’s office. Voters are encouraged to use the ballot drop box, located next to the Laramie County Governmental Complex, Carey Avenue between 19th and 20th streets, or return their ballot to the office inside the building in person.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle will have complete election results and reactions to the outcome here tonight and in our print and e-Editions Wednesday morning.