...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and South Laramie Range
Foothills, including the city of Cheyenne and portions of
Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The rally has brought dozens of Airstream enthusiasts from across the country to the area. John Paul, left, and Amy Van Artsdalen of Hillsboro, Texas, even had an interesting story to share about their travels during the open house.
ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs was host to the Vintage Airstream RV Community Open House on Saturday.
As part of the Airstream 2023 International Rally, being held from June 24 to July 1 in Rock Springs, Sweetwater County residents were invited to tour several of the Airstreams that lined South Main Street.
The rally has brought dozens of Airstream enthusiasts from across the country to the area. Amy and John Paul Van Artsdalen of Hillsboro, Texas, even had an interesting story to share about their travels during the open house.
The couple joined the Airstream community in 2017.
“We didn’t know, at the time, what kind of family and friends we could make just because you have an Airstream. We’ve gone to so many places where there’s another Airstream at a campground,” Amy said. “Instantly, you have friends.
“It’s a real community. It’s a big community that you just don’t expect.”
On a summer day in 2018, the couple had a jarring experience during a trip to Yellowstone National Park.
“On July 6, 2018, we were visiting Yellowstone National Park. As we were exiting, we noticed some buffalo on the side of the road,” she said. “As we passed by, I took a photo of one.”
It was at that moment that their trip took a dramatic turn.
“The next thing you know, our truck shook, we heard a loud boom, and we pulled over to the nearest pullout. A bunch of people came over to us,” Amy said. “They ran over to the end of the trailer and said, ‘Man, that buffalo showed your trailer who’s boss!’”
The buffalo made a hole, around eight inches, in the side of the Van Artsdalen’s Airstream; it also tore off the marker light.
“We just patched it up with some aluminum tape and continued on our way. We didn’t want any water or bugs to get in there,” she said. “We just continued on.”
John Paul said that for him, making friends and meeting new people is his favorite part of being in the Airstream community.
“We enjoy learning their stories,” he said.
Amy said that she also enjoys getting to meet all of the new people.
“Airstream owners and non-Airstream owners, you just meet so many nice people,” she said. “You meet people that would help you any time you had trouble on the road.
“We also travel a lot with friends and neighbors. It’s just a wonderful lifestyle. We feel very blessed to be able to do this.”
The couple said that they have attended five Airstream rallies in total.
“We’ve been to Salem, Oregon; Doswell, Virginia; Lebanon, Tennessee; Fryeburg, Maine, and now, Rock Springs, Wyoming.”