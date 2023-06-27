Image one

The rally has brought dozens of Airstream enthusiasts from across the country to the area. John Paul, left, and Amy Van Artsdalen of Hillsboro, Texas, even had an interesting story to share about their travels during the open house.

 Caroline Phillips/Rocket Miner

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs was host to the Vintage Airstream RV Community Open House on Saturday.

As part of the Airstream 2023 International Rally, being held from June 24 to July 1 in Rock Springs, Sweetwater County residents were invited to tour several of the Airstreams that lined South Main Street.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus