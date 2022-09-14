...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Councilwoman Jessica Sell Chambers from Jackson. Courtesy photo
JACKSON (WNE) – St. John’s Health could break ground on a new 15-unit apartment building for hospital employees in Jackson this year.
The Jackson Town Council voted unanimously last week to approve the hospital’s three-story Karns Apartment Building development plan. The modern gray and white building will sit on 0.34 acres of vacant land at the corner of South King Street and East Karns Avenue, catty-cornered from StillWest Brewery and Grill.
The 15 units are intended to be rented to hospital staff, St. John’s Chief Communications Officer Karen Connelly told the Jackson Hole Daily.
There will be five studio units and 10 2-bedroom units, with three apartments that will be deed-restricted for the Teton County workforce. This means that even if the ownership changed hands, three apartments will still have to be occupied by people who work at least 30 hours a week in Teton County, among other restrictions.
The workforce units will include one studio and two 2-bedroom apartments.
The hospital will be able to build an extra 8,169 square feet beyond what’s typically allowed in the high density neighborhood zone. This is because the plan includes the three workforce deed restrictions under a regulation that exchanges more density for restrictions intended to make housing more accessible to local workers.
The project also will generate $39,715 for affordable housing through a mitigation fee paid by the developer.
While the project got councilors’ approval, it also brought up bigger questions about the direction of development in Jackson. Of the three units deed restricted as workforce housing, Councilor Jessica Sell Chambers said, “Thank you, I just think we can do better.”
The units aren’t “capital ‘A’ affordable,” she said, meaning they’ll never be restricted to people making less money.