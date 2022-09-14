Jessica Sell Chambers

Councilwoman Jessica Sell Chambers from Jackson. Courtesy photo

JACKSON (WNE) – St. John’s Health could break ground on a new 15-unit apartment building for hospital employees in Jackson this year.

The Jackson Town Council voted unanimously last week to approve the hospital’s three-story Karns Apartment Building development plan. The modern gray and white building will sit on 0.34 acres of vacant land at the corner of South King Street and East Karns Avenue, catty-cornered from StillWest Brewery and Grill.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus