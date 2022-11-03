LARAMIE – Three inmates died at the Albany County Detention Center between September 2021 and April 2022, deaths that were not made public until they became a focal point in the sheriff’s race.

Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, first spoke publicly about the deaths during a League of Women Voters forum on Oct. 13. His Republican opponent, Joel Senior, raised the deaths to challenge Appelhans’ assertion that he’d been working to improve mental health care at the detention center.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus