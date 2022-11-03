...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Tammy Mora holds a photo of her son Micheal Mora as a little boy. Megan Johnson/WyoFile
LARAMIE – Three inmates died at the Albany County Detention Center between September 2021 and April 2022, deaths that were not made public until they became a focal point in the sheriff’s race.
Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, first spoke publicly about the deaths during a League of Women Voters forum on Oct. 13. His Republican opponent, Joel Senior, raised the deaths to challenge Appelhans’ assertion that he’d been working to improve mental health care at the detention center.
Appelhans responded, acknowledging there had been two suicides and a fatal overdose and said he’s made changes as a result.
At a second debate hosted by the University of Wyoming Political Science Club on Oct. 20, Appelhans further defended his response, pointing to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s review of the deaths.
“We’ve changed some policies and procedures, but we haven’t disciplined any employees,” Appelhans said. “No fault was shown through those DCI investigations or that we did anything wrong.”
DCI concluded its investigations into the two suicides, but the fatal overdose is still under investigation.
As to why Appelhans had not spoken publicly about the deaths and the resulting policy changes previously, he said he was taking a “families first” approach.
“We consult with the family,” Appelhans told WyoFile following the Oct. 20 debate. “We do this for all of our traffic fatalities as well. We don’t necessarily advertise all of our traffic fatalities. A lot of times, especially in suicides and with traffic fatalities, the family doesn’t want that information out there. We talked to both families.”
Grieving mom
Tammy Mora said that’s not true.
She said she learned of her son Micheal Mora’s suicide, when a doctor at a hospital in Colorado called to tell her he was on life support. Mora said neither the sheriff nor his office ever reached out to her following the death of her son in their custody.
She was distraught by the office’s lack of communication with the public about her son’s death and those that preceded his.
“Nothing’s going to bring him back,” she said. “I just want the jail to be known for how they are.”
Nationally, inmate suicides are rising, due in part, experts believe, to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on mental health. In Wyoming, over the last two years, there’ve been suicides reported in at least four county jails, according to a WyoFile request for in-custody death records from all 23 counties. Park and Laramie counties have yet to respond.
Psychologists say these deaths are preventable with more effective mental health services for the incarcerated. Julio Brionez, a licensed psychologist and the assistant director of the University of Wyoming Counseling Center, said that generally 90% of those who die by suicide demonstrate warning signs.
“The most common warning sign is talking about wanting to kill themselves, talking about wanting to die,” he said. “That’s usually the most significant warning sign that one can notice.”
Tammy Mora said her son had a history of mental illness and self-harm and this was known to deputies.
Deran Vasquez, the other man who died by suicide, had been talking about killing himself to other inmates, DCI reported.
Appelhans hasn’t shied away from recognizing that more training would benefit his department. “That’s why you hear me talk a lot about mental health crisis response,” Appelhans said at the Oct. 13 forum. At the Oct. 20 debate, he cited DCI’s investigations as a part of his efforts to improve conditions at the detention center.
Reports
WyoFile obtained DCI’s reports.
In August 2021, Vasquez was at the Albany County Detention Center. He died a month later after hanging himself in D pod. He was 37.
It reportedly took deputies 10-15 minutes to respond to other inmates’ reporting Vasquez was in physical distress, when he successfully took his own life. Appelhans told WyoFile the 10-15 minute window was a “pretty short time frame.
DCI said inmates described witnessing others make attempts on their own lives.
“We’ve really tried to shorten the window,” since the incident, he said. “We’ve always done that as a courtesy to give them the 15 minutes to go to sleep. That’s the time where they know we’re kind of going to leave them alone. So, we’ve shortened that window now to where we have lights out and we go through, for the most part, every five to seven minutes for that first 15, first half-hour or so. Multiple deputies going through.”
DCI ultimately sent its findings to Albany County and Prosecuting Attorney Kurt Britzius, who did not comment for this news article.
His office declined to prosecute.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.