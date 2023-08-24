Jalan Crossland

Jalan Crossland will perform at Fridays on the Plaza on Aug. 25.

CHEYENNE – Due to the inclement weather predicted for the last Fridays on the Plaza concert, Cheyenne Presents is announcing a change of venue for the highly anticipated Jalan Crossland performance scheduled for Friday.

Given the anticipated weather conditions, the event will now take place at the Cheyenne Civic Center, providing a comfortable and secure environment for all attendees, according to a news release.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus