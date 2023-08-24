.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Jalan Crossland will perform at Fridays on the Plaza on Aug. 25.
CHEYENNE – Due to the inclement weather predicted for the last Fridays on the Plaza concert, Cheyenne Presents is announcing a change of venue for the highly anticipated Jalan Crossland performance scheduled for Friday.
Given the anticipated weather conditions, the event will now take place at the Cheyenne Civic Center, providing a comfortable and secure environment for all attendees, according to a news release.
The Cheyenne Civic Center offers a climate-controlled indoor setting, assuring an uninterrupted concert experience, regardless of the weather outside. Capacity for this free event is restricted to the first 1,400 attendees. Malt beverages will still be available for purchase.
Cheyenne Presents thanks the community for their understanding and cooperation as they continue to prioritize the safety and enjoyment of our community. For additional information, visit fridaysontheplaza.com.
