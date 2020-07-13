Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening then mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 25 to 40 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening then mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 25 to 40 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.