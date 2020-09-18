CHEYENNE – On Aug. 26, a collected insect specimen of Japanese beetle, Popillia japonica, found in Sheridan’s Kendrick Park was confirmed by the USDA APHIS Plant Protection and Quarantine Agency.
This represents the first time an adult Japanese beetle has been officially identified in the state of Wyoming, according to a news release from the Wyoming State Forestry Division. Since the initial detection, additional traps have been placed around Sheridan, and two other nearby areas have captured adult beetles.
The total number of Japanese beetles found is currently less than the known threshold indicating an established population. It is common for Japanese beetles to be caught without establishing. However, persistent populations are present in Montana, Nebraska and Colorado. The city of Sheridan is continuing to monitor the insect and is taking measures to prevent its establishment.
The Japanese beetle is a highly destructive non-native pest that originates from Japan. Originally detected in North America in 1916, it is now well established in states east of the Mississippi River and partially established in some states to the west.
It is a generalist pest, with adults damaging more than 300 ornamental and agricultural crop plants, feeding on foliage, flowers and fruits. The larval stages, also known as white grubs, feed on the roots of grasses and can be highly destructive to lawns, golf courses and pastures.