CHEYENNE – Jeff Barnes, law enforcement professional, veteran and former Laramie County Sheriff's deputy, announce his candidacy for sheriff through a news release Friday.

Barnes said he will be running as an Independent in the November election.

Barnes’ military and law enforcement careers span three decades in St. Louis, Missouri, Cheyenne and throughout the Middle East. He most recently spent 4½ years as a Laramie County deputy, serving as resident deputy for the eastern and western portions of the County. He is a retired Chief Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force.

“Nearly all of my professional life has been devoted to public service,” Barnes said in the release. “I am excited to take this next step.”

Barnes said he thinks his law enforcement background, military training and corporate security management experience have well prepared him to be sheriff.

“My career has brought many rewarding experiences that have developed me into the leader that I am now. My philosophy as sheriff will be to lead from the front; support and mentor the people who work for me, and to remain in touch, informed and involved. During my campaign, I look forward to meeting many more people throughout Laramie County, and listening to and learning about their concerns.”

Barnes is a devoted husband, father and grandfather, according to the release. To learn more, visit jeffbarnesforsheriff.com.

