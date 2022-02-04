...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow possible.
Visibilities may be reduced to 1 mile at times in blowing and
drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Jeff Barnes announces candidacy for Laramie County Sheriff
CHEYENNE – Jeff Barnes, law enforcement professional, veteran and former Laramie County Sheriff's deputy, announce his candidacy for sheriff through a news release Friday.
Barnes said he will be running as an Independent in the November election.
Barnes’ military and law enforcement careers span three decades in St. Louis, Missouri, Cheyenne and throughout the Middle East. He most recently spent 4½ years as a Laramie County deputy, serving as resident deputy for the eastern and western portions of the County. He is a retired Chief Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force.
“Nearly all of my professional life has been devoted to public service,” Barnes said in the release. “I am excited to take this next step.”
Barnes said he thinks his law enforcement background, military training and corporate security management experience have well prepared him to be sheriff.
“My career has brought many rewarding experiences that have developed me into the leader that I am now. My philosophy as sheriff will be to lead from the front; support and mentor the people who work for me, and to remain in touch, informed and involved. During my campaign, I look forward to meeting many more people throughout Laramie County, and listening to and learning about their concerns.”
Barnes is a devoted husband, father and grandfather, according to the release. To learn more, visit jeffbarnesforsheriff.com.