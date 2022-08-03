The sun rises over Holliday Park, as seen by Laurie Magill during a walk on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Cheyenne. Send us your best social-distancing/self-quarantine photos. From art projects and home improvement to dress-up and backyard shenanigans, we want to share the fun moments of relief amid COVID-19 anxiety. Send your name and a brief description of who and what's happening in your photo(s) to photos@wyomingnews.com. Laurie Magill/courtesy
A photograph provided Monday by the Jehovah’s Witnesses, which are returning to Cheyenne parks. Ryan Hopsecker
CHEYENNE – Jehovah's Witnesses will return to Holliday Park and Lions Park this week after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release Monday.
Volunteers will resume their public ministry work by bringing carts of free, Bible-based literature to the parks.
"Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like Cheyenne across the world as Jehovah’s Witnesses recommence their global public preaching work some 24 months after putting it on pause due to the pandemic," the religious organization said.
Jehovah's Witnesses made a global decision to begin in-person preaching for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020. The news release said three local congregations in Cheyenne will be following along.
"The local congregations will also resume in-person Bible studies, along with personal visits to those who have invited them back to their homes," the announcement stated. "This comes two months after the organization began gathering at their Kingdom Halls once again for in-person meetings."