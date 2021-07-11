RAWLINS – The Wyoming Game and Fish is focusing this summer on the habitat and health at two popular fisheries west of Laramie.
A river restoration project on the Laramie River at the Jelm Wildlife Habitat Management Area will begin this month, addressing channel stability and habitat enhancements for trout throughout a 3,000-linear-foot reach of the river.
“Back in 2015, the river cut off a large meander bend upstream of the fishing access when the river flow changed,” said Robin Kepple, Wyoming Game and Fish public information specialist for the Laramie Region. “In addition, the Badger Creek Fire burned through there in 2018, putting a lot of sediment into the river.”
The Laramie River-Jelm Restoration Project is located on the upstream south public fishing easement portion of the Jelm WHMA. Over the years, several landowners along the fishing easement have expressed concern over bank erosion, channel instability and trout habitat, in addition to channel changes and fire impacts in 2018.
“We’re looking at watershed health, and overall health of the stream and river, and then reducing sediment in the river,” Kepple said. “We will look at channel stabilization to make sure the banks don’t erode and cave in, and that will also improve habitat for trout.”
The project will involve some channel realignment, grade control, toe wood bank stabilization, and pool and riffle enhancements. A narrower, deeper channel will aid in the transport of fine sediments from the wildfire area. Deeper pools created with toe wood will enhance fish cover during low-flow periods. An irrigation diversion at the upstream end will be reactivated to provide water to an adjacent pasture.
“This part of the river is managed as a wild trout fishery, which means we do not stock fish, and it is natural reproduction. It’s mostly brown trout that we focus on, and it is very popular with anglers who want to fish a wild trout fishery,” Kepple said.
Anglers should be aware that heavy equipment will prevent access to the river at the upper portion of the fishing easement, and should expect temporary reduced water clarity due to sediment from the project. The project will last through mid-October, but will cease while brown trout spawn. Any remaining construction will be completed in December.
Partners for the project include the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Laramie Rivers Conservation District, the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resources Trust, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Water Development Commission.
Nearby, the Game and Fish discovered walleye and smallmouth bass in Lake Hattie during routine fish sampling, most likely the result of an illegal transplant.
“We manage Lake Hattie as a trout fishery, and we stock 175,000 trout, and some salmon, annually,” Kepple said. “Bass and walleye are popular sport fish, and people like to catch them, but neither fish does well in waters that are managed for trout.”
Illegal transplant of fish is a violation of Wyoming state law. Penalties for moving fish include potential jail time, fines and civil penalties, as well as the potential to lose hunting and fishing privileges.
Although bass and walleye are popular sport fish, they’re seldom compatible with trout fisheries because both species prey on trout. If they become established, they’re likely to have a significant negative impact on the quality of the trout fisheries in Lake Hattie and Twin Buttes Reservoir, which is connected to Lake Hattie, according to Game and Fish.
“A fish like the walleye can come in and create issues with the food chain,” Kepple said. “Lake Hattie is a good trout fishery, and our biologists are scientists. They’re going to stock fish in places that suit that particular species.”
Glendo, for example, is a great habitat for walleye.
“Glendo has a large population of shad, which are already there to eat. Walleye need a lot of fish to survive, and Lake Hattie does not have that,” Kepple said. “It really won’t support a food base like that, but it will support a zooplankton that the trout eat.”
Both the Jelm area and Lake Hattie get a lot of use each summer, she added.
“These are very popular fisheries within short driving distances of Laramie. We see a lot of anglers from the area, but also out-of-state anglers, too,” she said. “We want to maintain these as healthy fisheries that offer a chance to catch nice-sized fish, whether it’s through restoration or just keeping out those unwanted species.”