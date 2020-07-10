CHEYENNE – The last legislative session was a difficult one, House District 10 Republican candidate Jennifer Burns said.
Despite that, she said she thinks she can help create policy that is politically supportable, technically correct and organizationally implementable.
In order for good policy to be created, it’s not just based off of someone’s opinion, but has to be implementable throughout the entire system, otherwise it’s doomed to fail, she said. This is why it’s important to look at the technical pieces of the bills first to carry those ideas through.
Burns said she is pro-life and pro-gun, and, if elected, she would be very conscious of having good communication with her constituents because she feels that’s not always the case. She said she would utilize methods such as texting and Facebook Live.
“It’s important to me to get out and talk to the people, which I do on a regular basis in the community,” she said. “Because I cannot make decisions without knowing what my district really wants, and I want to represent the majority of them appropriately.”
In her current role at the Board of Nursing, Burns said part of her job is researching and looking at different nursing and health care models. In Nevada, there is an officer grant procurement and management system, which Wyoming currently doesn’t have. Currently, Wyoming is losing money, and the state is in a budget crisis.
This type of system researches different ways to procure federal funding grants; Wyoming currently doesn’t have a good system for doing this, she said. Currently, Wyoming is one of the lowest-ranking states for getting these grants.
“So we’re not good at procuring free money,” Burns said. “And there is quite a bit of it out there.”
She said she would like to get this opportunity for Wyoming because she thinks it would help Wyoming in the long run, and it seems to be within the state’s power to do this. Burns said instead of raising taxes, let’s raise funds.
Burns has 35 years of experience in the health care system, and she’s worried about its future. She said the system extends from when a patient goes to their doctor to social services for supporting seniors and nutritional programs.
In the health care system, people aren’t really institutionalized any more for mental illnesses, and most people are usually able to live in the community with support. But Burns said she also sees a big void in that area that the state needs to look into.
Another area she’d like to address, which first lady Jennie Gordon also handles, is food insecurity.
Burns said she sees food insecurity a lot in her own community and she thinks it’s an area that can be corrected by being a little bit more innovative as far as locally grown products.
As a small farmer herself, Burns said she sees the opportunity to become more local with food systems.
“I have a deep love for Wyoming, and I’m a dedicated worker,” Burns said. “I have a high-quality work ethic. So I know that the legislative sessions are lengthy, and can go for many hours of the day and well into the evening, and I’m prepared to give it effort.”
Burns is one of four Republicans seeking the House District 10 seat currently filled by John Eklund. In addition to Eklund, the other two running are Donn Edmunds and Lars Lone.