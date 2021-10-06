CHEYENNE – For most of his early life, Jim Hearne pictured himself as a cattle rancher.
From age 5 through his time at the University of Wyoming, Hearne worked on his aunt and uncle’s cattle ranch in northern Albany County. He loved ranching, and it gave him the strong work ethic he’s carried throughout his life.
“When you’re 45 miles of gravel road from anywhere, and two hours from Laramie, Wheatland or Douglas, you learn to be pretty self-sufficient: you learn how to build a lot of things, you learn how to fix a lot of things, and you learn how to really work together with the people that you have available on the ranch,” Hearne said.
But as he neared the end of his undergraduate degree, Hearne found out that seniors could take the certified public accountant exam. He did well, and he began to reconsider his career path.
It was also at UW where he met his future wife, Peggy, who was studying to become a nurse. They shared a group of friends at the university’s Catholic organization, the Newman Center, and she became endeared to him when he showed up to a meeting with a white pet rat in his pocket. The priest was not impressed.
“But I was,” Peggy said. She and Jim eventually started dating and were later married.
The couple ended up in Cheyenne, where Jim began his career as a CPA at McGladrey, Hansen, Dunn and Company, and Peggy worked part-time as a nurse at the Cheyenne Children’s Clinic. It was the start of their careers, their young family and decades of service to the Cheyenne community.
On Tuesday, Jim and Peggy Hearne were inducted into the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Circle of Champions, which honors community leaders for their business and civic contributions. The two participated in a “fireside chat” in front of Chamber members at the Little America Hotel and Resort, with Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer leading the discussion.
During his time as a CPA, Jim’s firm served several large clients, including LCCC, the University of Wyoming, the city of Cheyenne and even the state of Wyoming. He quickly moved up in the company, becoming a manager after four years and a partner after six.
After McGladrey was sold to H&R Block in 1999, Jim and eight other partners decided they would work to buy back the Cheyenne office, with the support of their employees. The firm became McGee, Hearne and Paiz, LLP, in September 2000, and kept every single one of its clients.
“That just really taught us that trust and personal relationships really meant everything,” Jim said. After decades in the business, he retired in 2015.
Jim and his brother had inherited the cattle ranch after their aunt and uncle died, and they continue to operate it to this day.
Peggy worked at the Children’s Clinic for five or six years, and then went on to become the first registered nurse in UW’s new family medicine residency program. She became close friends with the only female medical resident in that class, and when Peggy left the residency program in 1972, she helped that friend set up her medical practice in Cheyenne.
Shortly after, Peggy took her “sabbatical,” saying it was time for her to be home with the couple’s three kids. She continued to work off and on, including for a few years on the staff of the Wyoming Senate. She later renewed her nursing license and began working again at a family practice and helping with flu shots at HealthReach, retiring around the same time as Jim.
Both Jim and Peggy have been intensely involved in Cheyenne community for decades, volunteering their time to a number of causes.
Schaffer commented that looking through Jim Hearne’s list of volunteer commitments made him wonder when he actually had time to work. Jim said that, when he first became a manager at his accounting firm, he was told by a superior that he wasn’t involved enough in the community.
“I said, ‘OK, we got family, we got career, we got all this other stuff going on.’ But I did take it to heart and got involved,” he said.
Community was another thing the ranch had instilled in him: when ranchers needed help with branding or rounding up cattle or any other task, anyone who was nearby came to their aid.
Jim volunteered with the Wyoming Travel Commission, the Wyoming Board of CPAs, Visit Cheyenne and the Wyoming Starbase Foundation, among other organizations, and held several roles within the Chamber of Commerce, including chairman. He also served as general chairman of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
For her part, Peggy became involved with the Wyoming Nurses Association and actively campaigned to move its headquarters to Cheyenne. She joined the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne, was an active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, and joined a Cheyenne chapter of P.E.O., an organization that works for women’s advancement through education. After years of supporting Cheyenne Frontier Days, she was invited to join the W-HEELS, a group that maintains the costumes used in Frontier Days parades.
When asked for her reaction to being honored, Peggy said she was “overwhelmed, flattered and humbled.”
Jim echoed the sentiment, saying he was humbled to be recognized alongside those who had been previously inducted into the Circle of Champions.
“There are so many great people in this generous community of ours – and I emphasize that part, ‘generous,’ because this community supports so many, many things, and does it so well,” he said. “There are great people out there that don’t get enough recognition, and we have to share this honor, I think, with all of our supporters that are out there in the community, and especially some of the supporters that are here with us today.”