CHEYENNE – Jimmy Orr pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of misdemeanor unlawful contact after originally being accused of domestic violence against his wife, Mayor Marian Orr.
The guilty plea is part of a plea agreement in his case and also includes a 301 deferral, which means if Jimmy Orr successfully completes his probation, he won’t have a conviction on his record, and the charge will be dismissed.
Jimmy Orr will be on unsupervised probation for two years as part of the agreement, according to court documents. Defense attorney Devon Petersen represented Jimmy Orr in his case.
Albany County Circuit Judge Robert Castor presided over the case, while Campbell County Attorney Ronald Wirthwein Jr. served as special prosecutor. Laramie County officials recused themselves of the case due to a conflict of interest.
“Domestic violence cuts across all parts of our society,” Marian Orr previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Apparently, no one is immune. I am having to come to grips with being victimized this way. This is a very traumatic time for me, my children and my parents. I appreciate our community respecting my privacy as I deal with this very personal situation.”
Marian Orr said Thursday she had no additional comments to make related to the case.
Jimmy Orr also declined to comment on the plea agreement, instead referring inquiries to his attorney.
“There are two sides to every story,” Petersen said. “Police reports and plea agreements often do not tell the whole story. That being said, my client has accepted responsibility for his role in the case, and is eager to move on with his life. He looks forward to this reduced charge being dismissed.”
Jimmy Orr also filed for divorce Thursday, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
According to court documents:
Cheyenne Police were dispatched to Jimmy and Marian Orr’s residence around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, in reference to a 911 call made by Marian Orr because she “was in fear of Christopher (Jimmy Orr).”
Jimmy Orr stated he got into an argument with Marian Orr, his wife of five years, and threw a cup from the dining room into the kitchen sink that was next to her. Marian Orr saw the broken cup and threw a piece of it back at him.
Jimmy Orr then went into the kitchen and put Marian Orr in a “bear hug” hold and told her to calm down. Marian Orr suffered from a bruise and abrasion on her chin approximately “dime size.” Officers also observed her chin and neck area were red.
Marian Orr told officers she thought the injuries occurred when Jimmy Orr turned her around to put her in the “bear hug.”