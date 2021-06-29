CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Workforce Center will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays from through July 20.
The job fairs will connect attendees to employment opportunities in Cheyenne, with employers from the state of Wyoming, leisure and hospitality and construction industries in attendance.
The event is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for interviews.
Employers interested in a free booth may contact a business representative at 307-777-3700 for more information and to register. Job seekers with questions may call 307-777-3700.