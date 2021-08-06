CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s economy continued to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

From fourth quarter 2019 to fourth quarter 2020, Wyoming lost 16,273 jobs (-5.9%) and total payroll fell by $58.4 million (-1.6%). The largest job losses occurred in mining (including oil & gas; 5,923 jobs), leisure & hospitality (-3,159 jobs), construction (-2,786 jobs), local government (including public schools, colleges, & hospitals; -1,257 jobs), wholesale trade (-1,036 jobs), professional & business services (-501 jobs) and manufacturing (-489 jobs).

Employment in retail trade rose by 627 jobs. Job losses were seen in 17 of Wyoming’s 23 counties.

Laramie County lost 1,455 jobs (-3.1%), but its total payroll grew by $21.6 million (3.6%). Large job losses were seen in leisure & hospitality, mining (including oil & gas), local government, manufacturing, information, and construction.

Visit https://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/20Q4_QCEW/toc.htm for detailed tables for each county.

