2023 Cheyenne City Council nominations

Cheyenne City Council member Richard Johnson was nominated Tuesday night at the straw poll dinner to become the governing body’s president. Ken Esquibel was nominated as vice president. Formal nominations and voting will take place Jan. 3. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – Council members Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel were nominated Tuesday night as president and vice president of the Cheyenne City Council, respectively.

The nominations were made at the annual Straw Poll Dinner, but formal nominations and voting will take place Jan. 3 at the Cheyenne City Council meeting. Selections will become effective at that time.


Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus