...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Cheyenne City Council member Richard Johnson was nominated Tuesday night at the straw poll dinner to become the governing body’s president. Ken Esquibel was nominated as vice president. Formal nominations and voting will take place Jan. 3. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – Council members Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel were nominated Tuesday night as president and vice president of the Cheyenne City Council, respectively.
The nominations were made at the annual Straw Poll Dinner, but formal nominations and voting will take place Jan. 3 at the Cheyenne City Council meeting. Selections will become effective at that time.
Johnson said he was supported 6-3 by council members to become president, but questioned by some about his role as a council leader. He said the split was related to his intention to support policies that would decriminalize marijuana, and “bringing forth such controversial topics.”
He said it was considered inappropriate and a misrepresentation of the body by a member, despite other council members agreeing to co-sponsor marijuana decriminalization with him. He has also served as vice president for the past year.
“I’ve done eight straw polls before, and this is the first time I’ve ever seen anybody that was a nominee questioned like that,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday. “Asking what my vision was as president.”
Johnson said he hopes that when the formal vote takes place in January, council members will support him and show solidarity, as is customary.
The council president is responsible for assigning committee chairpeople, as well as members to boards and commissions. There also is an expectation the council president will fill in for the mayor in case of absence, and host work sessions or committee meetings.
“As far as I’m concerned, all 10 of us up there are community leaders,” Johnson said. “It’s more of a failsafe in case anything goes wrong.”
Esquibel was nominated as vice president of the body, a position in which he previously served two years ago. He said it was an honor and a privilege to be nominated and selected by his peers, and being vice president is another level in the public eye.
He hopes to advance goals to address the 15th Street Railroad Experience project, revitalize the West Edge, fund the police and fire departments heavily for public safety, and build up quality of life in Cheyenne.
“Richard and I share a pretty common vision with the things that we had on our goalsetting sessions last year,” he said.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.