Splash pad fun

Eillie Kinstler, 3, smiles and reacts after being sprayed with a water jet at the downtown splash pad Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Depot Plaza in Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The Johnson Pool and the Depot Splash Pad are now open for the summer season. 

The Johnson Pool, located at 303 East Eighth St., is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and is closed Mondays. Lap swim is from 11 a.m. to noon. Open recreational swim is from noon to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Johnson Pool operates on a first-come, first-served basis until it reaches capacity. Admission prices vary based on age. Lap swim costs $1.25 for ages 7 and under, $2.50 for ages 8-59, and $2.25 for ages 60 and over and for military personnel. Open swim costs $3 for ages 7 and under, $3.50 for ages 8-59, and $3 for ages 60 and over and for military personnel. 

The Splash Pad at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. The free Splash Pad might be closed at any time due to weather, maintenance or other operational concerns. 

The Splash Pad asks visitors to abide by the following rules:

  • No eating or drinking of any kind on or around the splash pad.
  • Children under age 8 must be supervised by an adult.
  • No skateboards, bicycles, inline skates, etc. allowed.
  • Youths must wear swim diapers on the splash pad.
  • No roughhousing and no excessive PDA.
  • No drugs, alcohol, tobacco or smoking on the splash pad.
  • Anyone under the influence of drugs and alcohol should stay away from the splash pad area. This is a family friendly environment.
  • No sitting or climbing on the fence.
  • No cursing.
  • No person suffering from a communicable disease transmittable via water shall use the splash pad.
  • Persons using prescription medication should consult their physician before using the splash pad.

