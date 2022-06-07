CHEYENNE – The Johnson Pool and the Depot Splash Pad are now open for the summer season.
The Johnson Pool, located at 303 East Eighth St., is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and is closed Mondays. Lap swim is from 11 a.m. to noon. Open recreational swim is from noon to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Johnson Pool operates on a first-come, first-served basis until it reaches capacity. Admission prices vary based on age. Lap swim costs $1.25 for ages 7 and under, $2.50 for ages 8-59, and $2.25 for ages 60 and over and for military personnel. Open swim costs $3 for ages 7 and under, $3.50 for ages 8-59, and $3 for ages 60 and over and for military personnel.
The Splash Pad at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. The free Splash Pad might be closed at any time due to weather, maintenance or other operational concerns.
The Splash Pad asks visitors to abide by the following rules:
No eating or drinking of any kind on or around the splash pad.
Children under age 8 must be supervised by an adult.
No skateboards, bicycles, inline skates, etc. allowed.
Youths must wear swim diapers on the splash pad.
No roughhousing and no excessive PDA.
No drugs, alcohol, tobacco or smoking on the splash pad.
Anyone under the influence of drugs and alcohol should stay away from the splash pad area. This is a family friendly environment.
No sitting or climbing on the fence.
No cursing.
No person suffering from a communicable disease transmittable via water shall use the splash pad.
Persons using prescription medication should consult their physician before using the splash pad.