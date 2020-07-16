CHEYENNE – Starting Thursday, July 16, Cheyenne’s Johnson Pool will be reservation only.
In order to allow the most people into the outdoor facility at 3030 E. Eighth St. as possible, while still following CDC guidelines, recreation swim times have also changed. The first session will be from 1-3 p.m., and the second session will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The facility is limited to a 50-person capacity, and the showers are closed. Reservations can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org under the Aquatics tab or by calling 307-637-6239.
Prices for rec swim admission at Johnson are $1.25 for 7 and younger, $3 for ages 8-17, $3.50 for ages 18-59 and $3 for 60 and older.
Lap swim for Johnson Pool has also gone to reservations only. Lap swim is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a limit of eight people. Prices for lap swim admission at Johnson are $1.25 for 7 and younger; $2.25 for ages 8-17; $2.50 for ages 18-59; and $2.25 for 60 and older.
Please note that the facility will close if lightning or thunder is within a 10-mile radius. The outside temperature also must be at least 60 degrees for the facility to open.
For questions about reservations or Johnson’s new times, call 307-637-6455.