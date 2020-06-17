CHEYENNE – As city leaders looked at the financial situation caused by COVID-19, it was unclear how much recreation could be funded in Cheyenne this summer. Johnson Pool was left completely closed and services were limited at the Cheyenne Aquatic Center.
While the Community Recreation and Events Department is still understaffed and facing significant budget constraints, the Cheyenne City Council included an additional $61,988 to the aquatics division in the fiscal year 2021 budget that was passed Tuesday night. In addition, Mayor Marian Orr gave the green light to hire more lifeguards than initially planned, which is still less than the normal staffing levels.
With the additional funding, the Cheyenne Aquatic Center will begin offering swim lessons and recreational swim sessions thanks to an increase in lifeguards, though it still won’t offer all the normal services. Planning to run on its normal hours, Johnson Pool will likely be open for business by mid-July, if not sooner.
“As aquatics professionals, we want our pools full of happy families and our community enjoying our pools, so we will do our best to open it as soon as we can and as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Aquatics Manager Desiree Vapenik told the council during a budget meeting.
Preparing Johnson Pool to open will take about a month and will cost close to $20,000. The plan was to keep the pool closed for the summer, but additional funding was identified in the 2021 budget when the city’s property, liability and crime insurance rates came in lower than initially projected.
When discussing the decision to close the pool on the south side of Cheyenne for the summer, Vapenik told the council it was a really tough decision because “that pool has been a staple for our community.”
Normally, the pool would’ve been open by now, so the delay will make for a much shorter swimming season.
While Johnson Pool will open by mid-July, residents should see the expanded offerings at the Cheyenne Aquatic Center by July 1, if not sooner, according to Community Recreation and Events Director Teresa Moore. While it does take some time to hire on lifeguards and get operations up and running, Moore said they’ll be working to implement the changes as quickly as possible.
“Before, we couldn’t really have kids; we were just doing laps with adults because we didn’t have any lifeguards,” Moore said. “But now that we have those positions, we can open up for swim lessons, we can open up for recreation swimming and that kind of thing. It’s not going to be back to full operations, but it’s certainly better than where we were before.”
Moore also reminded residents that they will be required to follow any health orders from the state as they reopen the pools, and asked for patience from residents as they continue working to make the most out of the resources they have.
To follow updates on the status of the pools, head to cheyennerec.org/cheyenne -aquatics-division/.