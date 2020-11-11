CHEYENNE – Join the University of Wyoming’s Laramie County Extension Office and UW’s Jaycie Arndt to learn about rangeland grasses and the impact of invasive non-native grasses via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
This program is free and open to everyone.
According to a news release, Arndt started the Northeast Wyoming Invasive Grasses Working Group this June. She has a bachelor’s degree in rangeland ecology and a master’s degree in plant sciences from UW. She has been conducting research on the major invasive grass species occurring in northeast Wyoming and how they impact rangelands.
For more information, email cwissner@uwyo.edu.