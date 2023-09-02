Todd Schmidt-UW student union

Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, middle, removes the name of a student from a sign he posted in the University of Wyoming’s student union on Dec. 2, 2022. He removed the name at the request of Dean of Student Affairs Ryan O’Neil, right, according to the Branding Iron student newspaper.

 Preston Harrison/Branding Iron

LARAMIE — A second ruling from U.S. Senior District Judge Nancy Freudenthal was issued Thursday to dismiss parts of Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt’s lawsuit against the University of Wyoming.

The ruling comes after Freudenthal granted Schmidt a preliminary injunction on Aug. 18. The motion ultimately dismissed with prejudice the claims brought against Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil in her individual capacity with the university, including Schmidt’s request for nominal damages.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus