Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, middle, removes the name of a student from a sign he posted in the University of Wyoming’s student union on Dec. 2, 2022. He removed the name at the request of Dean of Student Affairs Ryan O’Neil, right, according to the Branding Iron student newspaper.
LARAMIE — A second ruling from U.S. Senior District Judge Nancy Freudenthal was issued Thursday to dismiss parts of Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt’s lawsuit against the University of Wyoming.
The ruling comes after Freudenthal granted Schmidt a preliminary injunction on Aug. 18. The motion ultimately dismissed with prejudice the claims brought against Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil in her individual capacity with the university, including Schmidt’s request for nominal damages.
UW officials argued that O’Neil should qualify for immunity against any claims on an individual basis because she did not violate Schmidt’s rights, though the plaintiff argued differently.
“Courts generally show a high degree of deference to educators’ professional judgment because of the important, difficult job they perform,” Freudenthal wrote in her ruling. “Dean O’Neil believed Schmidt’s use of a particular student’s name constituted harassment of that student based upon that student’s membership in a class protected by law. While this court disagreed, the analysis was not straightforward, and Dean O’Neil’s belief was not unreasonable.”
Claim III, Violation of the Due Process Clause, also was dismissed with prejudice. The judge explained that school policies are allowed to be less specific because of the school’s need to uphold discipline.
One policy that Schmidt claims is “unduly vague” is 2.B.4, which states “the University can deny reservation space in the UW Union for ‘historic negligence or abuse,’ conflict with the mission of the University or conflict with the mission of the Wyoming Union.”
In the ruling, Freudenthal upheld that “Schmidt does not identify which mission statement he believes is vague. He merely claims that they do not address the situation involving his sign nor does he know how he violated them. This is not a persuasive argument.
“The Court finds that both mission statements, as well as the phrase ‘historic negligence or abuse’ are not so vague as to violate the Due Process Clause. These phrases are written for the school context and have clear purposes.”
The judge also examined the equal protection claim, outlining the defendants’ argument, which states that the plaintiff’s claim of a violation of equal protection was based around legal conclusions.
They add that the plaintiff failed to identify other individuals in a similar position who received different treatment. Schmidt argues that his claims involve his Christian identity, and he is “similarly situated to other groups who table in the Union.” Freudenthal recognized the defendants’ claim that Schmidt failed to provide evidence as to how he was treated differently.
“Here, Schmidt’s claims that he experienced differential treatment compared to those like him amounts to merely a recasting of his First Amendment argument. He does not claim he was treated differently in any way other than by experiencing viewpoint discrimination,” the ruling states.
While recognizing the defendants’ claim, the judge added that this reiteration of the First Amendment claim as an equal protection claim warrants a combination into one claim.
“When an equal protection claim merely rewords a First Amendment claim, we fuse the claims together, and they both succeed or fail simultaneously.
“This court has already found that Schmidt is likely to succeed on his First Amendment claim. Therefore, because the analysis for the two claims is essentially the same, Schmidt’s Equal Protection claim survives Defendants’ motion to dismiss. These two claims will fail or succeed together.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.