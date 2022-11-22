CHEYENNE – After hearing arguments from attorneys, a Teton County judge said Monday she will issue a decision within weeks on whether to allow anti-abortion lawmakers and an advocacy group to join a case challenging a state law that would restrict abortion access in Wyoming.
District Judge Melissa Owens said she would enter the order within a week or two. She called it an “extremely difficult decision,” and said she wants to be “thorough.” Owens also complimented attorneys on both sides for their “fantastic” presentations.
Owens granted a preliminary injunction in the civil lawsuit in August, leaving abortion rights intact while the case is ongoing. She determined that plaintiffs had met their burden of showing irreparable harm to pregnant people and physicians in Wyoming, and this harm is greater than any caused by delaying enforcement.
The law would prohibit any abortion from being performed, except when a woman’s life is endangered or conception was from sexual assault or incest. It would also make performing an abortion a felony, with potential consequences including more than a decade in prison.
The judge suggested plaintiffs – two Wyoming physicians, a Casper abortion clinic, a pro-choice nonprofit and two Wyoming women of child-bearing age – may be able to show the law is unconstitutional. Defendants in the case include Gov. Mark Gordon and state Attorney General Bridget Hill.
Owens’ staff attorney, Molly Dearing, said in a scheduling conference late last month that, once an order on the motion to intervene is entered, Owens would address a separate motion to send questions regarding the ban’s constitutionality to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Right to Life Wyoming, and state Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, have asked the court to be able to weigh in on the case. They argued in court documents that they have different interests than the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, which is arguing on behalf of the governor and attorney general, and would make different arguments.
Denise Harle, an attorney for the proposed intervenors, said during Monday’s hearing that the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Wyoming, “has held that the standard for intervention ... is relaxed in cases of public importance, as this one clearly is.” She also said the state Supreme Court has said it “is to be broadly construed in favor of intervention.”
“The test for intervention right is whether the proposed intervenors have a significant protectable interest that could possibly be adversely affected and might not be adequately represented. They do here,” the attorney said. “All we need to show is that impairment of an interest is possible. Those are direct quotes from the 10th Circuit cases.”
Harle went on to argue that, if abortion were to be declared a constitutional right in Wyoming – as plaintiffs in the suit argue – then all of Right to Life Wyoming’s “future advocacy efforts against abortion could be entirely futile.”
As for lawmakers Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman, who spearheaded the law’s creation and passage, the lawsuit impairs their “authority to regulate on issues of health and safety related to these deep issues of concern for them.”
While the AG’s office has a “broad interest” in defending laws on behalf of Wyomingites, Right to Life Wyoming and the two state representatives have specific advocacy goals, Harle said.
An attorney for the plaintiffs, Peter Modlin, asked Owens to deny the motion to intervene. He argued that, despite a low bar in allowing intervenors in a case, intervenors still must meet the elements needed to weigh in on the case. They haven’t done so here, Modlin said.
The Supreme Court “has noted a critical distinction between ‘significantly protectable interest’ and a concern in the litigation,” the attorney said. “We have no doubt that the proposed interpreters have very much a concern in the litigation – we don’t question that at all. The question for you, Your Honor, is whether that concern rises to the level of a legally protectable interest.”
Right to Life Wyoming, Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman do not, he argued.
While the state Legislature is given the authority to pass laws, it does not have the authority to pass laws that go against the Constitution, Modlin said, adding that the plaintiffs do not see a separation-of-powers issue here.
He cited past cases that he said found lawmakers don’t have a significant protectable interest for laws they pass. In the courtroom, he showed a blank slide to represent the cases in which courts found in lawmakers’ favor. He made a similar argument when it came to advocacy groups like Right to Life Wyoming, also showing a blank slide.
Assuming they did have a significantly protectable interest, Modlin said it was “hard for me to understand” what interests of the proposed intervenors would be hurt by the lawsuit.
“No matter what happens in this case, they will be free to continue legislating and continue advocating,” he said. “This case will not in any way impair their ability to do that.”
Finally, he said, the proposed intervenors argue that they will introduce evidence in a potential evidentiary hearing or trial that the AG’s office would not. But intervenors still need to show that the evidence they want to introduce is “necessary.”
Harle said this may include evidence of what constitutes evidence-based medical care, what essential health care includes, and “evidence of harms to unborn children and pregnant mothers from abortion, as well as what constitutes reasonable medical judgment and standard of care when pregnancy complications arise.”
Modlin argued that much of this evidence was either unnecessary or inadmissible in the case. He said the interests of intervenors and of the AG’s office are “identical” here.
Jay Jerde, representing the AG’s office and Gov. Gordon, said his office did not oppose the intervention, but corrected a claim made by Harle earlier in the hearing that the AG’s office did not intend to offer evidence in a potential hearing or trial.