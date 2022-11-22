Abortion ban restraining order hearing

Jackson OB/GYN Dr. Giovannina Anthony reacts after 9th District Judge Melissa Owens issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Jackson, blocking Wyoming’s impending law banning most abortions in the state. Anthony was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News&Guide/WyoFile via AP

CHEYENNE – After hearing arguments from attorneys, a Teton County judge said Monday she will issue a decision within weeks on whether to allow anti-abortion lawmakers and an advocacy group to join a case challenging a state law that would restrict abortion access in Wyoming.

District Judge Melissa Owens said she would enter the order within a week or two. She called it an “extremely difficult decision,” and said she wants to be “thorough.” Owens also complimented attorneys on both sides for their “fantastic” presentations.


