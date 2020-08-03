CHEYENNE – A public open house will be held at the newly completed Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the new court location at 300 W. 17th St.
“We are thrilled to unveil this state-of-the-art cornerstone for downtown Cheyenne. A once blighted section of our community has now been transformed,” Mayor Marian Orr said in a news release. “It’s a culmination of diligent work by city staff, construction workers and community partners that brings us to this day.
"Since December 2017, our Municipal Court staff have done an incredible job providing services while temporarily housed in the Municipal Building. This modern facility will provide proper space and meet the needs of our community and municipal court well into the future.”
During the open house, the public will be able to tour the facility at their leisure, with members of city staff in attendance throughout the building. Masks are mandatory for the event, with hand sanitizer stations made available. No food or drink will be allowed inside. Public parking is available at the nearby Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility, and Orr is scheduled to give remarks at 3 p.m.
Municipal Court services transition into the new building beginning Aug. 31. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony is slated to take place later this summer.
The first floor contains 13,500 square feet, with approximately 500 square feet of finished space on the second floor. The building consists of two courtrooms and office space. The City Center was funded through the sixth-penny sales tax, and is a fiscal year 2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan project.