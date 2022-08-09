Judge Melissa Owens

Judge Melissa Owens issues a temporary restraining order Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the Ninth Judicial District Court in Jackson, Wyo., preventing the state’s law banning most abortions from being implemented. Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, pool photo.

 Bradly J. Boner

CHEYENNE – After hearing arguments Tuesday on a possible preliminary injunction to the state's near-total abortion ban, a judge said she would issue a written order "as soon as possible."

Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens said that, "Despite liking to rule from the bench in almost every hearing, I think today's hearing leaves me with a bit of research to go through before making a decision." She said she would "do my very best to get it out before" noon Wednesday, when a temporary restraining order granted by Owens at a July 27 hearing expires.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter.

