CASPER (WNE) — A federal judge ruled that the former chief financial officer of Wyoming Catholic College defrauded $14.7 million from a financial firm by faking bank documents.
The partial summary judgment, when a judge decides aspects of the case before trial, comes after criminal charges were filed against Paul McCown in U.S. District Court last week. According to court filings, McCown has agreed to plead guilty to at least some of the seven fraud counts against him in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Other charges and the federal lawsuit center on a $15 million loan McCown received from Ria R Squared, a New York-based financial firm, last spring. McCown quickly transferred $10 million to the college as an anonymous donation, the lawsuit states.
According to court filings, $14.7 million of the loan money has since been located and returned to the firm. The rest, court documents say, may still be in the possession of the college, McCown’s brother Philip and Jonathan Tonkowich, the college’s vice president of operations, who the suit alleged introduced McCown to R Squared.
After learning of the allegations against him, the college placed McCown on administrative leave in June 2021. The CFO resigned three weeks later.
According to court documents, McCown faked bank statements that said he had $750 million in a local bank account to secure the loan.
The judgment entered Thursday allows R Squared to continue the case to seek punitive damages from McCown, court filings state.
On Monday, Wyoming Catholic College did not immediately comment.