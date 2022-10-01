SCSD2 mask mandate protest

Concerned parents and students gathered in 2021 outside the Sheridan County School District No. 2 administrative offices in Sheridan to voice their support for an end to the required use of facemasks in Sheridan schools. Several of the protesters later spoke at a meeting of the district’s trustees. Dennis Mansfield/Sheridan Press

 Dennis Mansfield / The Sheridan

SHERIDAN (WNE) – Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips issued a summary judgment Sept. 22 in a civil case brought by parents of students in Sheridan County School District 2 who questioned the district’s authority to implement and enforce mask mandates and quarantine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phillips ruled SCSD2’s enactment of the rules were permissible under Wyoming law, and did not deprive parents of their right to make health care decisions on behalf of their children or deny them their right to a free public education.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus