SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 358 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD,
KIMBALL, LARAMIE, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 757 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flooding continuing
in Chugwater. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area as another round of rainfall moves into the area.
Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Chugwater and Slater.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 42 and 59.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Albany, Laramie and Platte.
* WHEN...Until 1000 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 648 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Iron Mountain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
CHEYENNE – Abortion care provided both as a surgical procedure or with the use of medication will remain legal in Wyoming for the foreseeable future.
Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a temporary restraining order Thursday, blocking the enforcement of a chemical abortion ban scheduled to go into effect at the start of July. This is the second temporary restraining order she has granted in the Johnson v. State case, after plaintiffs filed the first motion in March requesting a block of a sweeping abortion ban law titled the “Life is a Human Right Act” until the court can rule on the merits of the lawsuit.
The earliest the judge can rule is following the three-day bench trial scheduled for April 2024 in Teton County District Court.
Both bans passed during the Wyoming Legislature’s general session were challenged by six plaintiffs spanning women’s health care providers to Wellspring Health Access abortion clinic in Casper, and had separate dates for when they would go into effect.
The “Life is a Human Right Act,” referred to in the lawsuit as a “Criminal Abortion Ban,” prohibited both surgical and chemical abortions with limited exemptions and was scheduled to go into effect immediately after Gov. Mark Gordon allowed it to become law without his signature. Owens quickly granted the restraining order before it started to impact abortion providers near the end of March, and a second motion for a TRO wasn’t filed until May 10.
“The Medication Abortion Ban was signed by Governor Gordon on March 17, 2023, and provides an effective date of July 1,2023,” according to the plaintiffs’ memorandum of support. “Because virtually all abortions in Wyoming are medication abortions, the Medication Abortion Ban appears calculated to effect a back-door ban on abortion.
“In addition, the provisions of the Medication Abortion Ban conflict with the Criminal Abortion Ban, such that it is possible an abortion could be legal under the Criminal Abortion Ban, but use of medication would be illegal under the Medication Abortion Ban. Such a result would impose even greater irreparable injury on plaintiffs and other Wyoming citizens while furthering no conceivable governmental interest.”
Owens considered the motion at a hearing held Thursday in Teton County District Court and made the decision following a nearly three-hour hearing. Arguments were heard by both the plaintiffs’ attorneys and the Attorney General’s Office, who is responsible for defending the state, Gov. Mark Gordon, Attorney General Bridget Hill and law enforcement in Teton County.
The judge came to the same conclusion as she did back in March: The plaintiffs had met their burden to have a temporary restraining order entered on the statute prohibiting chemical abortions.
“They have clearly shown probable success on the merits, and that at least some of the plaintiffs will suffer possible, irreparable injury and therefore effective today, I can enter the TRO,” she said.
Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde questioned if the temporary restraining order was an appropriate request and asked the court to deny it because the plaintiffs had not established the statute was unconstitutional or would cause irreparable harm.
“Here plaintiffs have limited their likelihood of success argument to Article 1, Section 38 in the Wyoming Constitution, so they must show that the chemical abortion statute on its face likely violates the right to make health care decisions conferred by Section 38,” he wrote in a 47-page response to the request. “They have not made the required showing because the chemical abortion statute does not fall within the scope of Section 38(a).”
He said they had also not shown how one or more plaintiffs would suffer outside of lacking standing to challenge constitutionality.
“When all is said and done, plaintiffs are not entitled to a TRO just because they dislike the policies embodied in the chemical abortion ban,” Jerde argued.
While Owens complimented his briefing in the matter and recognized the work of both sides in preparing for court, she didn't come to the same conclusion as Jerde. No abortion ban will go into effect in the coming months.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.