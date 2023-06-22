Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens

CHEYENNE – Abortion care provided both as a surgical procedure or with the use of medication will remain legal in Wyoming for the foreseeable future.

Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a temporary restraining order Thursday, blocking the enforcement of a chemical abortion ban scheduled to go into effect at the start of July. This is the second temporary restraining order she has granted in the Johnson v. State case, after plaintiffs filed the first motion in March requesting a block of a sweeping abortion ban law titled the “Life is a Human Right Act” until the court can rule on the merits of the lawsuit.

