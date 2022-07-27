Protestors hold signs and chant

Protestors hold signs and chant during a rally for reproductive rights in front of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday evening. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A judge temporarily blocked Wyoming's abortion ban Wednesday morning after an emergency hearing in Teton County District Court. 

Judge Melissa Owens listened to arguments on the same day Enrolled Act 57 went into effect. She sided with health care providers and their patients, as well as an organization providing financial support for those seeking abortion services called Chelsea's Fund, who filed the suit against the state Monday. 

