CHEYENNE – A judge temporarily blocked Wyoming's abortion ban Wednesday morning after an emergency hearing in Teton County District Court.
Judge Melissa Owens listened to arguments on the same day Enrolled Act 57 went into effect. She sided with health care providers and their patients, as well as an organization providing financial support for those seeking abortion services called Chelsea's Fund, who filed the suit against the state Monday.
The law was certified Friday by Gov. Mark Gordon following an analysis by Attorney General Bridget Hill. Gordon stated in a letter to Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan that he certified the results of her review, and enforcement of the abortion ban was authorized under the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization issued on June 24.
Under Enrolled Act 57, an abortion shall not be performed after the embryo or fetus has reached viability. The exceptions include cases when the woman is at serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical harm, or if the pregnancy was the result of incest or sexual assault.
The penalty for any physician or other person who violates the law is up to 14 years in prison.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.
