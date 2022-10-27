Abortion ban restraining order hearing

Jackson OB/GYN Dr. Giovannina Anthony reacts after 9th District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday in Jackson, blocking Wyoming’s impending law banning most abortions in the state. Anthony was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

 Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News&Guide/WyoFile via AP

CHEYENNE (WTE) – The next step in a case that may determine the fate of a state law restricting abortion access was scheduled Thursday.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens granted a preliminary injunction in the civil lawsuit in August, leaving abortion rights intact while the case is ongoing. Owens determined that plaintiffs had met their burden of showing irreparable harm to pregnant people and physicians in Wyoming, and this harm is greater than any caused by delaying enforcement.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus