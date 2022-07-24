CHEYENNE – A judge had some unusual criticism for Laramie County’s head prosecutor, saying at a recent hearing she was “incapable of any kind of self-reflection” on her actions as district attorney.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe made the comments in a July 13 hearing, according to a transcript. DA Leigh Anne Manlove had made a motion for a change of judge in a gag order proceeding, arguing that Sharpe was “biased or prejudiced” against her.

