CHEYENNE – A bill that would make it a requirement to collect data on missing or murdered indigenous people was unanimously passed Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Senate File 8 was first brought up during the interim session and sponsored by the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee. It will now go to the Senate floor, where it will have to pass three reads before moving on to the House of Representatives.
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, spoke on the bill, along with Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Riverton, and Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander.
Ellis said crime in “Indian country” isn’t new, and it’s a nationwide epidemic. She said this bill will help give Wyoming the tools to combat this epidemic.
The bill would make it so agencies such as the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation have to collect data on indigenous missing people. DCI would have to make that information publicly available, and the information would include biographical data.
DCI also might need to give updates on missing people to help aid investigations and help recover the missing person, and compile a public annual report that includes information on indigenous missing people.
Ellis said DCI is already doing a lot of this data reporting, but none of it is codified. In addition to codifying this data, the bill also requires DCI to collect data specifically on indigenous missing people.
Another aspect of the bill is that it lets indigenous tribes have the authority to issue Amber Alerts and have their own Amber Alert system. Currently, it’s only the Wyoming Highway Patrol that operates an Amber Alert system in the state.
Ellis said there is precedent for tribes to do this, and the bill has language based off of Arizona law because the Navajo tribe, which Ellis is a part of, currently has the authority to issue its own Amber Alerts.
Clifford said indigenous people make up about 1% of the total population, but 2,758 indigenous women were reported murdered or missing in 2018. In 2019, about 3,000 indigenous women were missing or murdered in the United States.
Indigenous people are 2½ times more likely to be the victims of a violent crime than other Americans. They are also twice as likely to be the victim of rape or sexual assault, compared to other demographics, according to statements made by Charles Addington, deputy bureau director of the Office of Justice Services in the Bureau of Indian Affairs, to Congress on Sept. 11, 2019.
“This is an epidemic, and this epidemic is here in Wyoming,” Clifford said.
“As we at Wind River continue to speak and act for missing and murdered indigenous people who have no voice, many of us have been frustrated and overwhelmed because we really do not know the statistics of how many of our women, girls, men and boys are missing or were murdered on the Wind River Indian Reservation here in Wyoming.”
This bill is a step in the right direction, Clifford said.
Also heard by the committee Monday was Senate File 67, which was ultimately killed.
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said under the current statute, it’s nearly impossible for someone to be prosecuted for criminal trespass.
The bill would have increased the penalty for trespassing from $750 to $1,000, and Boner said it would no longer be necessary for a “no trespass” sign, or the owner telling someone they need to leave their property, for someone to be charged with criminal trespass.
Boner said with technology nowadays, people should know if they’re trespassing. The bill would also shift the type of defense for the crime to an affirmative defense. An affirmative defense is when the defendant can submit evidence that negates criminal liability, even if it’s proven that a person committed the alleged crime, according to Cornell Law School.
For example, if someone was trespassing because their GPS, or another person, gave them incorrect information, that incorrect information could be used as an affirmative defense to negate someone’s liability in a crime, even though they were technically still trespassing.
“My concern is that the crime itself does not allow a defendant or law enforcement or prosecutor to make an inquiry as to why the person was where they were,” committee Chairwoman Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said. “The proposed language of the crime would simply be ‘You are where you’re not supposed to be, therefore, you are guilty.’”
She said what this bill would have done is criminalize a reasonable mistake of fact, which is why she never supported the bill in the first place.