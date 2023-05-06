CHEYENNE – Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County extends a heartfelt and sincere thank you to its donors, volunteers, sponsors, the public and media for the ongoing support in another successful annual Jump into Jewels fundraising event. This popular fundraiser has continued to grow for more than 15 years and continues to raise several thousand dollars for Habitat for Humanity.
The annual Jump into Jewels fundraiser was catered for both Friday Happy Hour on April 28 and Saturday Champagne Brunch on April 29. Last weekend’s event was held at My Front Door, a supporting nonprofit partner. Located at 3260 Nationway, this year’s venue provided approximately 5,000 square feet for the event.
Volunteers and staff transformed the venue into a pop-up boutique filled with gently used jewelry, purses, scarves and accessories. All items for sale were donations received year-round.
“I am so pleased with how well everything came together this year,” Amy B. Bennett said in a news release. “This was my first year as chairperson, and we implemented some new ideas that were very well received. We (Habitat staff and volunteers) are already excited for next year.”
Proceeds from Jump into Jewels will directly fund Habitat’s 2023 home builds efforts. For more information, call Dan Dorsch, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, at 307-637-8067 or email dan@cheyennehfh.org
If you are interested in learning more, volunteering for, donating jewelry or sponsorship for next year, call Bennett at 307-221-6733 or email itzmeAmyB.realtor@gmail.com.