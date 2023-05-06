CHEYENNE – Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County extends a heartfelt and sincere thank you to its donors, volunteers, sponsors, the public and media for the ongoing support in another successful annual Jump into Jewels fundraising event. This popular fundraiser has continued to grow for more than 15 years and continues to raise several thousand dollars for Habitat for Humanity.

The annual Jump into Jewels fundraiser was catered for both Friday Happy Hour on April 28 and Saturday Champagne Brunch on April 29. Last weekend’s event was held at My Front Door, a supporting nonprofit partner. Located at 3260 Nationway, this year’s venue provided approximately 5,000 square feet for the event.

