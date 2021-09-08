Editor’s note: This the first in a series of articles written by Mark Junge and his wife, Ardath, as they travel along the Mississippi River from its headwaters at Lake Itasca to New Orleans. Mark is oxygen-dependent and is sponsored by the Cheyenne cyclery, Rock on Wheels.
“It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country best, since you have to sweat up the hills and coast down them. Thus you remember them as they actually are, while in a motor car only a high hill impresses you, and you have no such accurate remembrance of country you have driven through as you gain by riding a bicycle.” – Ernest Hemingway, “By-Line: Selected Articles and Dispatches of Four Decades”
Western author Larry McMurtry would disagree with Hemingway’s comment on travel. In his book “Roads: Driving American’s Great Highways,” he lets his reader know that he prefers to frame his view of America through the windshield of a car. Myself, I rather like Hemingway’s attitude.
As you know, dear reader – at least, those of you who follow these annual bicycle perambulations – in the past 17 years of long-distance bicycle riding, my tires have shed rubber on a lot of North American roads. In the process, my wife, Ardath, and I have rolled through a wide variety of micro-environments across this great land.
The routes taken in these madcap adventures were somewhat arbitrarily chosen. If any sort of pattern has emerged from our odysseys, it resembles a wobbly letter “H” laid across the North American continent, with legs going up both coastlines and the crossbar stretching from San Francisco to New York. Tacked onto that framework are a scattering of shorter, less ambitious trips.
A friend once accused me of not thinking big. Well, during this long pandemic, I plan to enlarge my horizons. Like Huck Finn, I’m ready to “light out for the territory.”
”But I reckon I got to light out for the Territory ahead of the rest, because Aunt Sally she’s going to adopt me and sivilize me, and I can’t stand it. I been there before.”
Following the Great River Road along the Mississippi River was never in my bicycling dreams, but after thinking it over for a couple of minutes, it seemed like the right thing to do. Besides, by riding through the heartland of the country from north to south, Ardath and I can bisect the crossbar of the “H”, cutting the USA into more digestible quadrants for future rides. And what better opportunity to see the guts of the country than by following its alimentary canal, the mighty Mississippi – the legendary river that the Chippewas called the Mee-zee-see-bee or “The Father of Waters.”
This nebulous – dare I say ill-formed? – plan began when Ardath expressed her desire to bicycle the Paul Bunyan Trail from Brainerd to Bemidji, Minnesota. More than 100 miles long, the Paul Bunyan is the longest paved bicycle route in the U.S. rails-to-trails system. But there was another, hidden agenda. Having been married for more than half a century, I should have quickly realized that, for Ardath, a trip to Minnesota could easily incorporate a side trip to St. Louis in order to visit her firstborn son.
And since it always takes Ardath longer to plan an event than the event itself, I shouldn’t have been surprised that a casual visit to St. Louis would blossom into a Kuennen family get-together in the auld sod of northern Iowa. For Ardath, it was icing on the cake, but for me ... ahh, no worries, mate. Eventually, we’ll reach the headwaters of the Mississippi.
In 2020, our best-laid bicycle plans to follow the Mississippi River were foiled when the country became shut down by the coronavirus. The worldwide pandemic put a stop to any long excursion, and our plan lay in mothballs for a year. Now, however, we have had our booster shots and, with plenty of masks and after a year of near-hibernation, we’re ready to stop planning and start biking.
Today, we’ll drive to Brainerd, Minnesota, and tomorrow, we’ll ride our bikes north along the Paul Bunyan Trail to Bemidji. After that, we’ll turn southwest toward the headwaters of the Mississippi at Lake Itasca. From there we’ll parallel Old Man River north back to Bemidgi, following a trickle that quickly swells to a river. Eventually, perhaps, we’ll reach the point where Old Man River dumps its load of silt and water into the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana. We know a ride like this can’t be accomplished in one fell swoop. One bite at a time, one summer at a time, is the ticket.
It seems that the Mississippi route is an obvious route for a bicycle rider. If others did not think the same, they wouldn’t have named that dissected sinew of roads and trails “The Great River Road” and invited tourists to follow it. So what’s the attraction? Lots of things.
First of all, the route is a National Scenic Byway. Then, there is the enormity of it all. The Mississippi River begins near the geographical center of the North American continent and bisects the U.S. along 10 state lines. It drains water from 31 states, plus two Canadian provinces. That’s nearly half of America and 15% of North America. Following the Nile and the Amazon, the Mississippi is the third-longest river in the world. Even without the heartland scenery, the river is a marvelous geographical feature in itself, despite the efforts of the Corps of Engineers to knock some sense into it.
But its mightiness is better described by author Walter Havighurst, who writes about it poetically.
“It takes many streams to make a river. Out of dark forests the first tributaries flow, the Crow Wing, the Minnesota, the St. Croix, the Chippewa, the Zumbrota, Black River, the Bad Axe, the Wisconsin. Other streams flow down from the prairies, Root River, Rock River, the Iowa, the Des Moines, the Illinois. ...The yellow current of the Missouri swings in from the far distant Rockies, and the clear waters of the Ohio bring the rains that fell in Appalachian valleys. At Cairo, Illinois, the Mississippi carries water from 23 states and a province of Canada. It draws the snows from the Big Horns and the Alleghenies into the vast midland valley, until the spring that quenched a Pennsylvania farmer’s thirst mingles with the sluice that washed a miner’s gravel in Montana. Thus augmented, the Mississippi pours on toward the distant Gulf.” – Walter Havighurst, “The Upper Mississippi,” 1947, pg. 9
In 1865, New York Tribune editor Horace Greeley, recognizing America’s manifest destiny, encouraged a restless population to “Go West.” But long before Greeley encouraged Americans to o’erspread the continent, the Mississippi was, and still is, an important American trade route. It began with the canoes of Native Americans and French voyageurs, followed by Anglo-Saxons in rafts, flatboats, keelboats, and followed, in turn, by steamboats, railroads and bridges and barges. In the mid-19th century, Mark Twain witnessed a period of furious town-building as towns sprouted up along the river like cottonwoods and willows along Wyoming streams.
The Mississippi was crucial to the development of America. Yet is has been more than just a barrier or a trade route. The river is a symbol of freedom. Mark Twain knew that. He captured the spirit of the Big River when he told the story of Huck and his friend Jim who, escaping a worried world, floated down the river together on a raft:
“We catched fish, and talked, and we took a swim now and then to keep off sleepiness. It was kind of solemn, drifting down the big still river, laying on our backs looking up at the stars, and we didn’t ever feel like talking loud, and it warn’t often that we laughed, only a kind of low chuckle. We had mighty good weather, as a general thing, and nothing ever happened to us at all, that night, nor the next, nor the next.”
More anon.