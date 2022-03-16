CHEYENNE — Over the span of eight days in a courtroom here, federal prosecutors laid out a case that had been a decade in the making, arguing that a Powell treatment center had defrauded Medicaid out of millions of dollars.
After 5 1/2 hours of deliberations, a jury rejected the allegations.
The 12-member panel voted unanimously last Thursday to acquit former Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center employees Matthew “Ty” Barrus, Greg Bennett and Devin Dutson, finding them not guilty of all charges brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The men didn’t present a formal defense, as their attorneys felt it wasn’t necessary. They sought to show that Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center provided good care and believed it was in compliance with Medicaid rules.
Barrus said the verdicts brought relief that a 6 1/2- year “nightmare” might have come to an end. He said he was also thankful for the ability to defend himself within a fair judicial system.
Barrus said it was not a victory.
He noted that Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center no longer exists.
“We really liked our program and felt that we were successful,” he said. “And it’s been tough.”
Until state and federal investigators came knocking on the center’s door in December 2015, Barrus said they “never thought that we were even close to doing anything wrong.”
Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center provided substance abuse treatment from 2009 to 2016, serving youth who were struggling with addictions to controlled substances.
At its peak, the center had roughly 20 employees. Barrus was executive director, Bennett was clinical director and Dutson as a therapist.
Most of the center’s clients came from court-ordered placements — many from the Wind River Indian Reservation — and spent months in the program. They were, according to the defendants’ attorneys, “some of the most psychologically damaged, and hard to reach, children in the State of Wyoming.”
Barrus said the clients were addicts dealing with mental issues, trauma, abuse, generational addiction, homelessness and/or risky behavior, and they were there to receive 24/7 residential treatment.
“It was hard work dealing with some of the kids,” he said, noting the circumstances they came from. Barrus also called it a privilege, saying they were generally good kids dealing with addictions.
When the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) surveyed the center in December 2015, it noted “strengths in many areas” and re-certified the facility for the three-year maximum.
“The staff at NWTC provides the consistent caring and nurturing that has often been missing in the lives of the clients served,” surveyor David Blondeau wrote, adding that the staff were “highly credentialed and utilize state-of-the-art interventions.”
However, roughly a week later, a team of investigators from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Medicaid Program Integrity and law enforcement officers came to the center’s door, as part of an investigation of the organization’s billing practices.
Most of the clients at the nonprofit center were Wyoming Medicaid beneficiaries. Over a period of six years, NWTC billed Medicaid more than $8.5 million for the care it provided to more than 100 clients. Authorities came to believe that much of the billing was excessive and inappropriate.
In January 2016, Program Integrity demanded that the center repay nearly $1.35 million, which effectively shut the operation down.
Then in March 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office moved to seize all of the center’s property — including three buildings, a vacant lot and cash. The center’s board agreed to forfeit the property.
In September 2019, federal prosecutors indicted Barrus, Bennett and Dutson on a combined total of 14 felony charges.
The indictment alleged the center had “up-coded” some claims by billing what the government saw as group recreational activities at the higher rate for individual treatment. A federal prosecutor asserted earlier this year that NWTC had billed “all day every day for activities that are not covered by Medicaid (including sleeping, eating, playing video games, weightlifting and traveling the state for recreational activities).”
Other notes flagged by the government included a trip to the Sleeping Giant Ski Area, paintball, basketball games and work cleaning up a ranch.
To the untrained eye, Barrus said NWTC activities could look simply like recreation. But “everything that we did had a therapeutic value and purpose.”
He said addicted youth lacked basic skills when they arrived. They needed to relearn how to enjoy things other than drugs and how to reintegrate into society. Experiential activities, such as hiking or other adventures, offered clients healthy ways to find happiness and counter the pull of controlled substances, Barrus said, while learning other skills prepared them to return to life.
The CARF surveyor, Blondeau, listed the center’s emphasis on healthy living as a strength.
An expert retained by the defense, Rhode Island College Professor of Social Work Frederic Reamer, backed up the center’s contentions.
Former staffers who were called as witnesses by the government during this month’s trial also defended the center’s practices.
Christy Muecke, who taught at NWTC for roughly five years, said in an interview that “we did amazing things for adolescents; I felt we changed lives.” She said that "we planted a seed and that seed might take a while to grow" and "in time, our goal was to have those adolescents become successful and active members of society.”
The Tribune was unable to get in contact with Bennett. The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case.
Dutson has since relocated to Utah. He said Sunday that he would let the trial and situation speak for itself.
“The truth came out,” he said, “and that’s all I could ask for.”