Jackson Hole Daily
JACKSON — A former Jackson Police Department lieutenant who argued that he was illegally forced to quit in 2020 was awarded $235,000 on May 26, following a federal trial in Cheyenne.
.An area of nearly Stationary Thunderstorms have produced 1 to 3 inches of rain over central and eastern Laramie Counties. There have been several reports and videos of small streams flooding in addition to flooded county roads. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, including the following counties, in western Nebraska, Kimball. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 547 PM MDT, the public reported heavy rain in Lodge Pole Creek and Muddy Creek due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in Lodge Pole Creek and Muddy Creek . Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Lodge Pole Creek and Muddy Creek is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pine Bluffs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&
.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected, with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon County and Upper North Platte River Basin. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Jackson Hole Daily
JACKSON — A former Jackson Police Department lieutenant who argued that he was illegally forced to quit in 2020 was awarded $235,000 on May 26, following a federal trial in Cheyenne.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.