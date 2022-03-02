CHEYENNE – The House Education Committee spent two days this week discussing reading intervention for early learners.
Senate File 32, “K-3 reading assessment and intervention program,” passed through committee in a unanimous vote Wednesday. SF 32 will now go back to the House floor for debate.
The bill would address kindergarten to third grade reading assessment tools that screen for dyslexia and other reading difficulties used by educators around Wyoming, and address gaps in current procedure. It would begin a process of study with stakeholders to "identify instruments that screen for signs of dyslexia and other reading difficulties, and that monitor and measure reading progress and assess student reading skills and progress."
House Education Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, said Monday that SF 32 is one of the most important pieces of legislation being considered this session.
“We’ve got to get it right, and I know that when we finish with this, it might not be perfect. We may have to fix some things in the next year,” Paxton said.
In testimony Monday, Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said he supports the bill.
“Linguistic literacy has to be one of the non-negotiables of education in Wyoming,” Schroeder said. “This is where it all begins. This is the foundation of an entire educational enterprise.”
The bill stipulates that each school district would select and implement a reading assessment and intervention program that screens for signs of dyslexia and other reading difficulties as early as possible, and not less than three times per year in kindergarten through third grade. It would mandate an evidence-based intervention program, and require parental or guardian notification.
Public testimony
Other members of the public, including parents and teachers, supported the proposal.
“I think there are two key parts to this,” Cheyenne resident and parent Justin Hesser said Monday. “The requirement that schools notify parents about the results of screenings, I think that is one of the keys to this bill.”
The second, he said, is a provision that would require schools to provide teachers with professional development regarding reading intervention. He would support an amendment to expand that to include anyone involved with early literacy.
“If more teachers have this background, they would be able to identify more kids to get them the help they need,” Hesser said. “The idea of this is not to have kids identified and put on an (individualized education plan). The idea is to identify them early so that they don’t end up on an IEP for many years.”
Educators and advocates asked the House Education Committee to consider adding additional resources to the proposed legislation. Kevin Mitchell, executive director of the Wyoming Association of School Administrators, said that reading intervention programs are very costly and the training can take years.
“One that was mentioned is $75,000 per teacher to get them fully trained, and it takes one to three years to become fully trained,” Mitchell said. “Every school ought to have three or four teachers trained in every one of these interventions, so that we can use all of those resources to meet the needs of every child that comes through. … But I am concerned about the amount of money that is lacking in professional development.”
The committee did not vote Monday and instead came back to SF 32 on Wednesday.
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, brought an amendment that passed to change language to indicate “any district employee” who teaches reading be included. Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, put forward an amendment that would amend reporting requirements, which also passed.
Brown said he had taken into consideration stakeholder requests for professional development funding, but that at this time, the focus of SF 32 is to study the issue. Brown said he has put in an interim topic request to keep this at the top of lawmakers’ priority list.
“That is not falling on deaf ears. … We certainly recognize that if we are going to be asking this to be done, we need to consider it is going to take a cost to do this, as well,” Brown said. “This is not a one-and-done. This is the first step in multiple steps to get this fixed.”