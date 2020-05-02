CHEYENNE – The service dogs at K9s 4 Mobility will “race for the roses” on Facebook this weekend.
The unique fundraiser is the result of events being cancelled due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The competitors – Sunny, Buddy, Chuck and Charlie – will race against each other for the 2020 Dog Derby title.
“Last year, we hosted a Kentucky Derby Party to raise funds for our organization,” Michelle Woerner, CEO of K9s 4 Mobility, said in a news release. “This year, we needed to get creative due to the cancellation of our in-person event. The online giving is going well, and we are so appreciative of the donations we are receiving.”
The rules of the dog derby are simple: Donors should visit www.k9s4mobility.org/donate and vote for their favorite dog to win. The organization is requesting a $10 donation with each vote. The race can be viewed on the K9s 4 Mobility Facebook page at 1 p.m. today.
“The dogs have been training for the past several weeks, learning to run in a straight line against each other,” Woerner said. “They have picked up the technique quickly, and really seem to be enjoying their practices. We are looking forward to a fun and exciting race.”
Donors can vote for their favorite competitor until one hour before race time. Donations will also be accepted by check or phone call.