CHEYENNE – After playing a key role in local businesses’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Kathy Cathcart was honored as the recipient of the 2020 Women’s Leadership Award at a virtual luncheon held Friday by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
Cathcart, the president and managing director of the nonprofit ALIGN, has chaired the chamber’s board of directors this year, and she hosted the virtual event Friday. Upon learning she had won, Cathcart said the team “did a really good job of keeping that a secret.”
“This year, I just can’t even begin to say what an honor it is to be listed with these women,” Cathcart said. “I need to say this came from parents who had very high expectations.”
Chairing the board during a year marked by economic turbulence, Cathcart was instrumental to the coordination of several local responses to the pandemic, including the city’s business relief fund.
“She is a steady rudder on the tiller of the state’s largest business organization, steering both the organization and the community through the troubled waters of 2020,” Stephanie Prescott, last year’s award recipient, said while introducing her.
“She would, of course, say that she was just one of many regarding these achievements, and to be honest, we would expect nothing less, as she helps those around her in a humble and unassuming way.”
The award, which is given annually and determined by past recipients and the Cheyenne Women’s Entrepreneur Roundtable, recognizes local women committed to serving the community. This year’s finalists included Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, Realtor Wendy Volk, Western Vista Credit Union Senior Vice President Lorrell Walter and jewelry store owner Alexis Garrett.
The 2020 award also bore special significance, as Cathcart also noted it came on the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
“It was the result of a generations-long fight led by Americans from all walks of life,” Cathcart said. “The state of Wyoming led in that effort, pioneering women’s rights by allowing women to both vote and hold elected office, first as a territory and then as a state.”
The event’s keynote speaker, State Auditor Kristi Racines, noted Wyoming still has work to do in terms of female representation in government, and she said participation could partially be fostered by more encouragement among women.
“How do we raise daughters that when they see other people in general but other women, in particular, succeeding, their first reaction is joy and not jealousy?” Racines said during the luncheon. “Women succeeding begets women succeeding. We really create synergy amongst ourselves.”