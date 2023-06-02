.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create
the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area
the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of
the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected,
with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
